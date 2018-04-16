News
Unusual Heatwave To Sweep West Of Iceland Today And Tomorrow

Unusual Heatwave To Sweep West Of Iceland Today And Tomorrow

Alice Demurtas
Words by

Published April 16, 2018

According to the Icelandic Met Office, we can expect an unusually warm day today on the entire West coasts of Iceland, with temperatures rising up to 14 degrees later during the day.

Although the entire North Atlantic is bound to be affected by an extensive low-pressure area coming from the South West, precipitations will hit the capital area and the surrounding countryside only on Wednesday.

Until then, however, the Met assures we can enjoy mild winds and warm temperatures on this lovely, dry Monday on the entire Western coast—from Hveragerði to Patreksfjörður and even around Akureyri. Make sure to soak up as much Vitamin D as possible and enjoy this unusual heatwave until you can.

The entire South East coast, however, won’t be as lucky: heavy rains and winds blowing 13 meters per second will be focused mainly around glacier Öræfajökull today, with a storm hitting the entire South Coast tonight and on Tuesday morning. Therefore, if you’re travelling towards Vík or Höfn today and tomorrow, make sure to drive carefully and stay safe.

Latest

News
Mother Of Icelandic Man Killed In Syria Writes A Poem To ‘Old Lizard’ Erdogan

Mother Of Icelandic Man Killed In Syria Writes A Poem To ‘Old Lizard’ Erdogan

by

When young human rights activist Haukur Hilmarsson was reportedly killed in combat in Syria at the beginning of March, his

News
Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

by

As we get ready to enjoy what is expected to be one of the best days of summer, we also

News
Significant Increase Of Cruise Ships To Iceland Expected

Significant Increase Of Cruise Ships To Iceland Expected

by

The Reykjavík Harbour Authority expects some 167 cruise ships to come to Iceland this year, bringing with them over 147,000

News
Bombing Of Syria Sparks Divided Opinions Within Iceland’s Government

Bombing Of Syria Sparks Divided Opinions Within Iceland’s Government

by

Members of Iceland’s Parliament appear sharply divided over the bombing of Syria, conducted by the US, UK and France last

News
Reykjadalur Valley Too Damaged To Stay Open, Says Environment Agency Of Iceland

Reykjadalur Valley Too Damaged To Stay Open, Says Environment Agency Of Iceland

by

According to a statement issued by the Environment Agency of Iceland, a recent evaluation of the Reykjadalur Valley has deemed

News
New GRECO Report Evaluates Iceland’s Response Against Corruption In Politics

New GRECO Report Evaluates Iceland’s Response Against Corruption In Politics

by

In a report published yesterday by the Council of Europe, the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) criticised Iceland for not

Show Me More!