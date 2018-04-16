Unusual Heatwave To Sweep West Of Iceland Today And Tomorrow

According to the Icelandic Met Office, we can expect an unusually warm day today on the entire West coasts of Iceland, with temperatures rising up to 14 degrees later during the day.

Although the entire North Atlantic is bound to be affected by an extensive low-pressure area coming from the South West, precipitations will hit the capital area and the surrounding countryside only on Wednesday.

Until then, however, the Met assures we can enjoy mild winds and warm temperatures on this lovely, dry Monday on the entire Western coast—from Hveragerði to Patreksfjörður and even around Akureyri. Make sure to soak up as much Vitamin D as possible and enjoy this unusual heatwave until you can.

The entire South East coast, however, won’t be as lucky: heavy rains and winds blowing 13 meters per second will be focused mainly around glacier Öræfajökull today, with a storm hitting the entire South Coast tonight and on Tuesday morning. Therefore, if you’re travelling towards Vík or Höfn today and tomorrow, make sure to drive carefully and stay safe.