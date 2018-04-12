Arcade Fire Performing In Iceland Next Summer On ‘Everything Now’ Tour

It’s true! Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire will be coming to Iceland in August for a summer concert at the indoor sporting arena of Laugardalshöll in Reykjavík.

Concert and theatre production and promotion company H. Örlygur, which brought to Iceland the likes of Young Thug, Rammstein and Muse in the past few years, is behind the event. The concert Reykjavík will be the final stop on their Everything Now tour, which is taking the band on a journey across Europe and over to the United States.

“This will be a unique experience,” H. Örlygur owner Þorsteinn Stephensen says in his press release. “Not only are they great live, but they also have so many good songs and appeal to a large group of people. I’m going to say this will be one of the best concerts ever held in Iceland.”

The concert will be held in Laugardalshöll on August 21st. Tickets will be available on tix.is from April 17th.