Warm Temperatures In Iceland All Week Long

Iceland will be blessed with balmy temperatures this week, but the sun may prove elusive for some parts of the country.

In the forecast from the Iceland Met Office, temperatures from 5°C to 8°C will bathe the country in warmth all this week, and will only begin to fall again this Saturday. Even winds will be calm, staying well below 10 metres per second, with the exception of the Westman Islands, where they could reach 13 metres per second or more.

All well and good, but sunlight will prove more elusive.

People in the greater Reykjavík area would do well to make the most of today’s sunny skies, because that will be the last they will be seeing of the sun until Saturday. Cloudy skies will become rainy skies in the capital area for Thursday and Friday, but these clouds will mercifully part on Saturday. This also applies to the Westfjords, although their rains should begin on Wednesday.

However, the east will enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies all week long, as is typically the case of the east, aka the Icelandic Tropics.

As always, weather forecasting in Iceland is a roll of the dice. If you are planning on traveling around the country, check the forecast and road conditions ahead of time, and bring clothes to guard you against rain and cold.