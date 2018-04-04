News
Reykjavik International Children’s Film Festival Begins

Reykjavik International Children’s Film Festival Begins

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq

Published April 4, 2018

Tomorrow, April 5, the Reykjavík International Children’s Film Festival kicks off, with plenty of fun for people of all ages.

As the programme attests, the festival will feature material from Iceland and around the world, and includes “full feature films, animations, short films and documentaries for kids of all ages”, according to a statement to the press from Bíó Paradís, where the festival will take place.

“Some of the films screened are dubbed in Icelandic but there are films in other languages as well and English, some with Icelandic subtitles and some without,” the statement continues. “Therefore the festival is accessible to a broad audience. Two Japanese animations will be screened in English, Princess Mononoke and In this corner of the world. Also screening is an award-winning animation from Canada, Window Horses, that tells the story of Chinese-Canadian Rosie Ming who travels to Iran to participate in a poetry competition. Benji the Dove is an American adaptation of beloved Icelandic children’s book Benjamín Dúfa by Friðrik Erlingsson, and the film is produced by Icelander Erlingur Jack. Also screening in English are classics such as Lion King, Stand By Me and The Karate Kid.”

Reykjavík Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson and President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson will be amongst those attending the opening of the festival, which will continue until April 15. The theme of the festival is tolerance, and in addition to the films, the festival will also include fun activities for children, such as acting classes and sketch writing.

In addition to the programme linked above, you can also follow the event on Facebook. Admission is 1,000 ISK, although many of the events are free, too.

Latest

News
Island Life: Ski Season, Privacy Laws And Iceland’s Beloved Plover

Island Life: Ski Season, Privacy Laws And Iceland’s Beloved Plover

by

A little-known ruling for the Data Protection Authority (DPA) could have far-reaching consequences for Iceland. Last month, they ruled that

News
Proposed Child Circumcision Ban In Iceland Prompts Diplomatic Row

Proposed Child Circumcision Ban In Iceland Prompts Diplomatic Row

by

Icelandic consulates in numerous countries have received concerted criticism regarding the proposed ban on child circumcision. The Foreign Ministry believes

News
Number Of Asylum Applications In Iceland In Sharp Decline

Number Of Asylum Applications In Iceland In Sharp Decline

by

According to new data from The Directorate of Immigration, the number of asylum seekers applying for international protection in Iceland

News
Dog Expert In Iceland: When A Dog Bites, “The Owner Is The Problem”

Dog Expert In Iceland: When A Dog Bites, “The Owner Is The Problem”

by

An Alaskan Malamute who bit a five-year-old child last Friday will be put down. A dog expert in Iceland tells

News
Morphine Addiction In Iceland A Serious Epidemic Amongst Young Kids

Morphine Addiction In Iceland A Serious Epidemic Amongst Young Kids

by

According to Icelandic doctor Hjalti Már Björnsson, morphine addiction in Iceland is becoming an increasingly serious problems amongst young kids—one that

News
Icelandic Comedian Appears On Australian TV To Teach Hosts Some Icelandic

Icelandic Comedian Appears On Australian TV To Teach Hosts Some Icelandic

by

When Icelanders head abroad for either work or pleasure, they often find themselves at the mercy of foreign curiosity when

Show Me More!