Reykjavik International Children’s Film Festival Begins

Tomorrow, April 5, the Reykjavík International Children’s Film Festival kicks off, with plenty of fun for people of all ages.

As the programme attests, the festival will feature material from Iceland and around the world, and includes “full feature films, animations, short films and documentaries for kids of all ages”, according to a statement to the press from Bíó Paradís, where the festival will take place.

“Some of the films screened are dubbed in Icelandic but there are films in other languages as well and English, some with Icelandic subtitles and some without,” the statement continues. “Therefore the festival is accessible to a broad audience. Two Japanese animations will be screened in English, Princess Mononoke and In this corner of the world. Also screening is an award-winning animation from Canada, Window Horses, that tells the story of Chinese-Canadian Rosie Ming who travels to Iran to participate in a poetry competition. Benji the Dove is an American adaptation of beloved Icelandic children’s book Benjamín Dúfa by Friðrik Erlingsson, and the film is produced by Icelander Erlingur Jack. Also screening in English are classics such as Lion King, Stand By Me and The Karate Kid.”

Reykjavík Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson and President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson will be amongst those attending the opening of the festival, which will continue until April 15. The theme of the festival is tolerance, and in addition to the films, the festival will also include fun activities for children, such as acting classes and sketch writing.

In addition to the programme linked above, you can also follow the event on Facebook. Admission is 1,000 ISK, although many of the events are free, too.