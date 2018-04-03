News
Icelandic Comedian Appears On Australian TV To Teach Hosts Some Icelandic

Icelandic Comedian Appears On Australian TV To Teach Hosts Some Icelandic

Alice Demurtas
Words by

Published April 3, 2018

When Icelanders head abroad for either work or pleasure, they often find themselves at the mercy of foreign curiosity when it comes to their country and language. Asked to entertain with funny words and repeated rolls of Rs (try to roll that three times faster), Icelanders often oblige, wondering if there is anything other countries are interested in when it comes to Iceland, other than how to correctly pronounce Eyjafjallajökull.

When Icelandic comedian Ari Eldjárn appeared on national Australian television, he found out that no—no matter where you go, the questions is always the same: can you say Eyjafjallajökull for us one more time? Because mind you, that’s not easily googlable by now.

Ari, who is now in Melbourne for an International Comedy Festival, very graciously accepted, while the foreign contingent challenged him with hilarious, barely decipherable Australian accents in return, and poked fun at the Icelandic language—all in good fun, of course. The joke, apparently never gets old, so a team of experts is now considering changing the name of volcano Katla into something unpronounceable in order to further challenge television hosts when its long overdue eruption finally hits the International radars. After all, we can’t go on saying Eyjafjallajökull forever, no?

Latest

News
Morphine Addiction In Iceland A Serious Epidemic Amongst Young Kids

Morphine Addiction In Iceland A Serious Epidemic Amongst Young Kids

by

According to Icelandic doctor Hjalti Már Björnsson, morphine addiction in Iceland is becoming an increasingly serious problems amongst young kids—one that

News
Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

by

Now that we’re all back at the office with our bellies full and our spirits broken because of a classic

News
City Elections: Majority Holds, Most Want Dagur To Stay As Reykjavik Mayor

City Elections: Majority Holds, Most Want Dagur To Stay As Reykjavik Mayor

by

With municipal elections just over a month away, a new poll show most Icelanders want things to stay pretty much

News
Iceland Chosen Best Destination For Students Learning How To Be Vikings

Iceland Chosen Best Destination For Students Learning How To Be Vikings

by

In a remote town on the coast of Norway, a small junior college is currently offering a course to teach

News
Icelandic Midwives: Low Pay, Long Hours, But Going On Strike “Pointless”

Icelandic Midwives: Low Pay, Long Hours, But Going On Strike “Pointless”

by

Icelandic midwives have been fighting to improve their pay for nearly two years, but going on strike would prove ineffective

News
Nigerian Woman, With Son Born In Iceland, To Be Deported Without Case Examined

Nigerian Woman, With Son Born In Iceland, To Be Deported Without Case Examined

by

A young woman who fled Nigeria and gave birth to her son in Iceland will nonetheless be deported, without her

Show Me More!