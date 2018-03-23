News
Americans In Iceland To Take Part In “March For Our Lives” Tomorrow

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Ben Gruber

Published March 23, 2018

Americans living in Iceland have organised their own “March For Our Lives” against gun violence in the US, and it will kick off tomorrow afternoon.

March For Our Lives, while originating in the US in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, is being held in many countries around the world, and Iceland is no exception.

“There are over 600 Americans living in Iceland, and many more individuals who have friends and family in the United States, including Icelandic families and friends who live, work and study in US cities, companies and schools,” the organisers write on the event page. “The march in Reykjavik will serve as a march of solidarity with our loved ones, fellow Americans and Icelanders alike, in the United States and around the world who want to end gun violence and keep our children and other loved ones safe.”

The march begins at 15:00 Saturday, March 24, at Arnarhóll (that hill by Lækjartorg with the statue of Ingólfur Arnarson on it). The procession will lead from there to Austurvöllur (the square in front of Parliament), and will last until 17:00.

