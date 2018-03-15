News
Island Life: Iraqi Refugees, Head On Collision, Rural Rock & More

Published March 15, 2018

East Iceland will welcome some 19 Iraqi refugees this month, who will be settled in Reyðarfjörður and Neskuapstaður. The first families arrived earlier this month and were well received by locals; the families are all being registered in classes about the Icelandic language and culture, and the kids are getting involved in sporting activities. A definite step up from a Jordanian refugee camp, from where they were selected.

In tragic news, a head-on collision in south Iceland resulted in the death of two Dutch tourists, a man and a woman, who were reportedly driving west from Laugarvatn when their vehicle strayed into the left lane, striking a vehicle coming from the other direction. Both the weather and road conditions were fine that day, so police are still investigating what could have caused the crash. Authorities in Holland have been notified.

In decidedly more upbeat news, the line-up for Aldrei Fór Ég Suður festival in Ísafjörður has been finalised. This year, the festival will include such acts as rockers 200,000 Naglbítar, folk and bluegrass musician Michelle Nielson, rapper Birnir and Joey Christ and the incomparable Friðrik Dór. Held every Easter, this year marks the 15th iteration of the festival.

