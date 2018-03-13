After two weeks of beautiful sunny days, we were almost tricked into thinking that summer was just around the corner. What a disappointment to wake up to a gray sky!

For those travelling along the coasts, however, the weather gets even grimmer. A storm warning has been issued for the South and South-West coast for today, with gusts of wind reaching 30 meters per second around Vík, Eyjafjallajökull and all the way to Höfn. Be especially careful if you’re visiting the black sand beach or if you’re hiking.

Roads are also expected to be a hazard, especially in the North, where temperatures are still well below the freezing point, and in the South, as heavy rains will hit the coast this afternoon making the asphalt dangerously slippery. Use caution when driving, stay warm and check the weather forecast when you can.

On the bright side, however, tomorrow we’ll finally be able to set aside heavy coats and hats as we see temperatures rising all over the country, with alternating rain and sun until the end of the week.