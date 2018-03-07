New Open-Air Food Market Set To Open In Reykjavík This Summer

After these few days of sun and beautiful weather we’re more than ready for summer—and so is the city. We’ve got our cold brew in the fridge and the bikes waiting outside: the only thing that we need right now is a solid open-air food market. Luckily, someone is already one step ahead.

As Morgunblaðið recently reported, Robert Aron Magnusson, also known as Robbi Kronik from his days working for a local radio station, is the organiser of BOX, a new open-air market which will open this summer in the (so far) unimpressive neighbourhood of Skeifan, just a short distance from the downtown area. Robert Aron, who has been part of the rap scene for the past thirty years, has also gained experience in the food industry by managing the opening of popular Tommi’s Burger Joint in London.

Reykjavík has had its share of food markets, but they’ve mostly been weekend-long projects or indoors markets such as the popular Hlemmur Mathöll. Robert’s project, however, is inspired by the seasonal food markets that can be found in all European capitals during the summer months. Similarly to market Papirøen in Copenhagen, BOX will be a round-up of old metal containers housing street food booths, pop-up shops and an area for concerts. Box will be open from June 1st to July 29th from Thursday to Sunday.

Skeifan might be a little out of the way but it’s about time for Reykjavík to get a new open-air hangout spot where we can all pretend that summer here is like everywhere else while painfully shivering in the battering wind with our sunglasses on. With Robert’s connection and Icelanders’ love of new and exciting things, this is bound to be good. Let’s just hope it doesn’t rain on it.