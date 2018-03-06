News
Vote Of No Confidence Submitted Against Iceland’s Justice Minister

Vote Of No Confidence Submitted Against Iceland’s Justice Minister

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Arno Mikkor, Aron Urb/Wikimedia Commons

Published March 6, 2018

The Social Democrats and the Pirates submitted a parliamentary proposal vote of no confidence against Minister of Justice Sigríður Andersen yesterday, Kjarninn reports.

Despite this, and the vast majority of Icelanders who want her to resign, RÚV reports that Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir says she has “complete trust” in all the government ministers.

Sigríður’s tenure as Minister of Justice, both during the previous and the current government, has been fraught with controversy. She played an instrumental role in the scandal involving “restored honour” for a convicted paedophile, and broke the law when she appointed a judge to the Court of Appeal against the advisement of committees designed to assess qualifications for potential judges.

Further, as Minister of Justice, she presides over the Directorate of Immigration, which has made numerous deportation decisions that go against both Icelandic law and international agreements, resulting in widespread and concerted public criticism.

These scandals have led to the conclusion that 72.5% of Icelanders want Sigríður to resign, which is frankly unlikely. Further, even if every single member of the parliamentary opposition voted in favour of the no confidence proposal, there still would not be enough votes to have her fired; the majority outnumbers of the opposition 35 to 28.

Latest

News
Increasingly Difficult For Icelandic Unions To Protect Workers’ Rights

Increasingly Difficult For Icelandic Unions To Protect Workers’ Rights

by

According to new a report from the labour union Efling, 60% of cases involving violations of workers’ rights last year

News
Tourists Threatening To Cancel Iceland Trips If Circumcision Ban Goes Through

Tourists Threatening To Cancel Iceland Trips If Circumcision Ban Goes Through

by

As Iceland’s child circumcision ban still looms on the horizon, tourists are contacting tour companies in the country, threatening to

News
Iceland’s Foreign Ministry Making Changes Due To Weapons Shipments To Saudi Arabia

Iceland’s Foreign Ministry Making Changes Due To Weapons Shipments To Saudi Arabia

by

In response to recent news that weapons bound for Saudi Arabia have been transported through Iceland some 25 times, the

News
Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

by

Despite the blinding sun and the freezing cold, what has been on Icelanders’ minds as of late? Here’s a round-up

News
Reykjavík Area Break-Ins Linked To Organised Crime, Possibly Human Trafficking

Reykjavík Area Break-Ins Linked To Organised Crime, Possibly Human Trafficking

by

The rash of break-ins that have plagued the Reykjavík area could be linked to organised crime in Europe, with some

News
VIDEOS: Three Men Kayak Off Icelandic Waterfall For The Second Time

VIDEOS: Three Men Kayak Off Icelandic Waterfall For The Second Time

by

Three brave souls recently kayaked off of Iceland’s Goðafoss waterfall, for the second time, and the event was captured on

Show Me More!