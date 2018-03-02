News
Iceland’s First Cat Café Now Open

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Kattholt

Published March 2, 2018

Your wait for a cat café in Iceland is officially over.

Last September, we reported that cat cafés were one of the many things that are unfortunately missing in Iceland. Little did we know that the wheels of change were already set in motion. A change to Iceland’s hygiene laws made last October paved the way, and the month after, plans for a cat café were announced.

Vísir now reports that the cat café Kattakaffihúsið (literally “the cat café”) is officially open for business.

This is no ordinary café that simply happens to have cats wandering around indoors. Rather, it will always host three homeless cats from the organisation Villikettir which guests can take home with them.

“The idea is that you can come and get to know a cat, and end up living together with Fabio here,” one of the owners, Ragnheiður Birgisdóttir, told reporters while gesturing to a black cat who has newly arrived at the café. “Cats are also very relaxing. So if you want a cup of coffee and to pet a cat a little, it’s very likely you’ll feel better the rest of the day.”

Kattakaffihúsið is located on Bergstaðastræti 10A in downtown Reykjavík. Stop by for a pawsitive experience.

