Reykjavík Elections: Majority Holding, Conservatives Rising

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Natsha Nandabhiwat

Published February 28, 2018

A new poll shows Reykjavík City Hall’s current majority still holding, but the Independence Party is experiencing a surge of support.

According to the results of a poll conducted by Fréttablaðið, if municipal elections were held today two parties – the Progressive Party and Bright Future – would disappear from City Council, losing four seats in all. At the same time, two new parties – the Centre Party and the Reform Party – would win a seat each.

The remaining parties in the current ruling majority – the Social Democrats, the Left-Greens and the Pirates – have all seen rises in support. Combined they would have 12 seats out of a total 23 on the council. Both the Social Democrats and the Left-Greens would gain two seats each, while the Pirates would gain one.

However, the greatest amount of movement was seen in the Independence Party. If elections were held today, they would gain five more seats than they currently gave, giving them nine seats in all.

The poll, conducted on February 26 and 27, reached 800 people, 60.5% of whom responded. Of these, 63.4% had a position; 7% said they would not vote, 5% were undecided, and 25% did not want to respond to the question.

