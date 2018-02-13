Icelandic Postal Workers Plead With Public To Shovel & Salt Sidewalks

A recent spate of heavy snowfall has prompted the postal service to ask the general public to clear the way for letter carriers.

Over the past week, Iceland has been dumped on by a great deal of snow, coupled with high winds that create formidable snowbanks. City workers can only clear so many sidewalks, and so Iceland Post is asking the public to help clear the way for letter carriers, Vísir reports.

“The conditions that have arisen have proven dangerous for postal workers, and there have been examples of these workers injuring themselves by slipping on ice or loose snow,” a statement from Iceland Post reads in part.

To help keep the mail flowing, the public is being asked to shovel out snow leading up to their front doors, to salt the way, or both. Salt is especially advisable; it not only provides traction, but also has the property of melting ice, which mere sand is unable to do.

Some establishments have sidewalks that are heated from underneath, which prevents snow and ice from gathering, and city workers have been diligent in clearing as much snow off of sidewalks as possible. However, it is a constant struggle, so the public is reminded to do their part to make everyone’s foot travel in Reykjavík safer.