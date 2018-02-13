News
Icelandic Postal Workers Plead With Public To Shovel & Salt Sidewalks

Icelandic Postal Workers Plead With Public To Shovel & Salt Sidewalks

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Creative Commons

Published February 13, 2018

A recent spate of heavy snowfall has prompted the postal service to ask the general public to clear the way for letter carriers.

Over the past week, Iceland has been dumped on by a great deal of snow, coupled with high winds that create formidable snowbanks. City workers can only clear so many sidewalks, and so Iceland Post is asking the public to help clear the way for letter carriers, Vísir reports.

“The conditions that have arisen have proven dangerous for postal workers, and there have been examples of these workers injuring themselves by slipping on ice or loose snow,” a statement from Iceland Post reads in part.

To help keep the mail flowing, the public is being asked to shovel out snow leading up to their front doors, to salt the way, or both. Salt is especially advisable; it not only provides traction, but also has the property of melting ice, which mere sand is unable to do.

Some establishments have sidewalks that are heated from underneath, which prevents snow and ice from gathering, and city workers have been diligent in clearing as much snow off of sidewalks as possible. However, it is a constant struggle, so the public is reminded to do their part to make everyone’s foot travel in Reykjavík safer.

Latest

News
22% Of Icelandic Children Show Difficulties In Reading Their Own Language

22% Of Icelandic Children Show Difficulties In Reading Their Own Language

by

The richness of Icelandic children’s lexicon, as well as their levels of comprehension of their own language, has been dangerously decreasing

News
Many Icelandic MPs Do Not Abide Their Own Travel Regulations

Many Icelandic MPs Do Not Abide Their Own Travel Regulations

by

Numerous members of parliament play fast and loose with their own rules on recouping travel costs, at taxpayer expense. As

News
The Big Misunderstanding Behind Sprengidagur

The Big Misunderstanding Behind Sprengidagur

by

We hope you still have space in your belly after yesterday’s cream puffs, because today Icelanders celebrate Sprengidagur, which literally

News
Iceland’s Own Vigilantes

Iceland’s Own Vigilantes

by

A small group of amateur detectives, all of them immigrants, have been using their collective experience of being burgled to

News
Chinese Couple Stuck In A Storm Gets Rescued By Icelandic Farmer

Chinese Couple Stuck In A Storm Gets Rescued By Icelandic Farmer

by

For a Chinese couple driving through the snowy-flooded Westfjörds, the weekend could have easily turned into a nightmare when their

News
Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

by

Besides the biggest issues that have been at the centre of every TV debate in the past few years and

Show Me More!