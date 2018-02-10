Icelandic Composer And Musician Jóhann Jóhannsson Passes Away Aged 48

Acclaimed Icelandic musician and Oscar-nominated composer Jóhann Jóhannsson has passed away aged 48. Jóhannsson’s death was confirmed by his manager, Tim Husom. The cause of death is currently unknown, and the Berlin authorities are reportedly investigating.

Jóhann had long been a formidable presence in Icelandic music, from his work with the Kitchen Motors collective, to his ‘machine rock ‘n’ roll’ band the Apparat Organ Quartet, to his many collaborations and solo albums.

In recent years, he’d embarked on a successful career in film composition, including an ongoing collaboration with director Denis Villeneuve on films such as ‘Prisoner,’ ‘Sicario’ and ‘Arrival.’ In 2014, he was nominated for BAFTA, Grammy and Oscar awards for his score for ‘Theory of Everything,’ and won the Golden Globe award, making him one of the most well known composers Iceland has produced.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Jóhann’s many colleagues and contemporaries, and his friends and family.

