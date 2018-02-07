News
Icelandic Man Isn’t Granted Icelandic Citizenship

Icelandic Man Isn’t Granted Icelandic Citizenship

Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
Still from Rúv Interview
Art Bicnick

Published February 7, 2018

The Directorate of Immigration recently refused to grant Icelandic citizenship to a man who was born in Iceland from an Icelandic woman, RÚV reports.

Eggert Einer Níelson, who lives in Ísafjörður with his family, was born in Reykjavík in the 50s but moved with his mother to the United States when he was seven years old. Ten years ago, right after the economic crash, he decided to move back to Iceland with his wife and son and has been working as a music teacher in the Westfjörds for the past seven years.

A flawed law

Because he was born here and his mother was Icelandic, Eggert thinks that having Icelandic citizenship is nothing less than his birthright. He therefore applied for citizenship by descent (jus sanguinis) and country of birth (jus soli). However, a small detail in the system seems to have ruined his chances. When Eggert was born, back in 1957, the law stated that children were to be automatically assigned their father’s citizenship. Eggert’s father is Danish.

Only in 1982 did the law change and children could finally get their mother’s citizenship, too. The 1982 law, however, is not retroactive—and that’s where matters become ridiculous. Eggert is therefore registered as Danish and American but not Icelandic.

Feeling a foreigner in his own country

So far, Eggert has been able to stay in the country by regularly applying for a visa. When his application for citizenship was rejected, however, Eggert was automatically registered by the system as living in the US. He found out only by chance when, after having been hospitalised, he received a bill of 340 thousand ISK (approximately 3300 USD) in hospital fees.

The decision of the Directorate of Immigration is controversial and was harshly criticized online, but it is nonetheless based on the law, as silly as the law itself is. Eggert could possibly have obtained citizenship if he had applied as a foreigner. However, he and his family are considering leaving the country altogether. In his interview with RÚV, where he spoke English, Eggert said to be very frustrated by the system: “clearly we aren’t welcome here,” he commented. “The people are great, but when it comes to governments something is wrong. I’m Icelandic. It’s in my blood, and I feel it in my heart. They cannot take that away from me, no matter what.”

Latest

News
Legalising Euthanasia In Iceland: Senior Citizens Say Yes To Dutch Way

Legalising Euthanasia In Iceland: Senior Citizens Say Yes To Dutch Way

by

A non-partisan coalition comprised of seven Icelandic MPs is currently working on a bill to legalise assisted suicide in Iceland.

News
Last Words: Iceland Loses A Wonda

Last Words: Iceland Loses A Wonda

by

The departure of Iceland’s favourite drag queen to England may just be the death of the queer culture renaissance in

News
Iceland’s Equal Pay Law Sets New World Standard

Iceland’s Equal Pay Law Sets New World Standard

by

Iceland has always been praised as a country with great equality between men and women. It also recently became the

News
36 Bankers, 96 Years In Jail

36 Bankers, 96 Years In Jail

by

Local news outlet Fréttablaðið has calculated that in the past few years the Icelandic judiciary has sentenced 36 bankers to a total

News
Icelandic Stock Market Decreased 1,62% Following US Stock Plummet

Icelandic Stock Market Decreased 1,62% Following US Stock Plummet

by

Following the plummet of US stocks by almost 1500 percentage points, which amounts to a -5,8%, the Icelandic stock market

News
Radical Social Space Andrými Organises Fundraiser

Radical Social Space Andrými Organises Fundraiser

by

Radical social space Andrými, located on the 2nd floor of Iðnó, will soon be changing location. The group is therefore

Show Me More!