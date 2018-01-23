Yellow Weather Alert Issued Around Much Of Iceland Today & Tomorrow

The Icelandic Met office has issued a yellow weather alert around more than half of Iceland’s coastline.

In the Westfjords, north Iceland, the east coast, and the southern route between Vík and Höfn, poor driving conditions are forecast with low visibility, gales, and blowing snow. The Eastfjords are expected to be worst hit, with a possibility of sleet and slippery driving conditions.

If travelling in these areas, be sure to check road.is and vedur.is before setting out, and to make sure your car has winter snow tyres.

