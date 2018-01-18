42 Kilos Of Hard Drugs Seized At Keflavík Airport Last Year

Police in Suðurnes seized 42 kilos of hard drugs in 46 cases last year, all of them at Keflavík International Airport. This information and more was shared in a Facebook post from the police made today.

This quantity was comprised of about 35kg of cocaine, about 7kg of amphetamine, 196g of methamphetamine and 61g of MDMA. In addition, 240g of hashish was also seized.

The largest quantity of drugs found in a single person was discovered inside a Belgian man, who was attempting to smuggle about a kilo of cocaine into Iceland. This cocaine was parceled into 106 capsules in his large intestine. This is the largest quantity of drugs ever found inside a person at Keflavík Airport.

Internal smuggling is an inadvisable way to smuggle drugs. The Suðurnes Police point out that last October, an Icelandic man came to Iceland with 42 packages inside himself. However, one of these packages began to leak, and he needed to be rushed to hospital for immediate surgery.

Making this practice especially dangerous is the fact that drugs are at this stage still very pure, or about 90%. The purity of drugs seized on the street, by contrast, is usually around 7% to 15%. That being the case, the police estimate that the 42kg of drugs they seized at the airport effectively meant the loss of some 300kg of material for distribution.