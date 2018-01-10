Chinese Post-Rock Band Wang Wen To Perform in Reykjavík Tonight

Hailing from Dalian, a city in Northern China, instrumental rock band Wang Wen has been around since 1999. They have released nine studio albums over the years, as well as split EP with Swedish band pg.lost. Wang Wen released their latest effort “Sweet Home, Go!” in 2016 with German label Pelagic Records. As part of their European Tour, they will perform tonight at Húrra in downtown Reykjavík.

“We are so happy about our first show in Iceland, and the tour also starts from Iceland,” the band commented. Wang Wen’s sound is eclectic and emotional, and they spent a lot of time experimenting with different instruments and sounds during the making of “Sweet Home, Go!”

The band are currently recording their tenth album in the Sundlaugin studio, owned by Sigur Rós. “After the tour we will be back in China and start preparing for our new album release, as well as a big tour in China,” the band said.

Catch Wang Wen tonight (January 10, 2018) at Húrra, Tryggvagata 22, Reykjavík. Tickets are available via Tix.is