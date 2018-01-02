News
No Nude Calendars At The Herring Plant

Published January 2, 2018

As part of an effort for men to respond positively to the #metoo movement, one of Iceland’s largest fish processing plants will no longer allow nude calendars in the workplace.

The company in question, Síldarvinnslan, announced on their home page that they hosted a lecture on the #metoo movement at their plant late last month. Specifically, the subject was what men can do to reduce incidences of sexual harassment in the workplace and create a more welcoming work environment for women.

Former MP and the director of UN Women in Iceland Magnús Orri Schram conducted the lecture, where he encouraged men in attendance to reflect on their behaviour towards their women co-workers. In response, Síldarvinnslan managing director Gunnþór B. Ingvason said the company was ready to take concrete steps to improve the environment at the plant.

Part of this will include the cessation of hanging up calendars featuring scantily-clad or naked women, as has often been the tradition at this plant. This practice will now be forbidden.

“This is something that just belongs in the past,” he told Stundin. “It’s of course a part of the larger discussion and change of perspective that I think we all need to participate in.”

