Bernie Sanders Praises Iceland For Equal Pay Law

Nick Solari/Wikimedia Commons

Published January 2, 2018

The US Senator offered praise for Iceland on Facebook for being the first country to make equal pay for men and women legally binding.

The law was actually passed last year, with overwhelming support from Icelandic voters, but went into effect this year. The law specifically sets a legal requirement for companies with 25 employees or more to guarantee that male and female employees are being paid the same wages for the same work.

In a post made to Facebook just minutes ago, US Senator Bernie Sanders lauded Iceland for the move.

“We must follow the example of our brothers and sisters in Iceland and demand equal pay for equal work now, regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexuality or nationality,” Sanders posted. “As we fight back Republican efforts to revert women’s rights to second-class, it is important to not lose sight that our real goal is to move forward and expand women’s rights.”

