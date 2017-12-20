Most Icelanders Consider Themselves Lucky

A new poll asked Icelanders how lucky they consider themselves to be, and there were varying levels of self-reported good and bad fortune.

RÚV reports that a new poll shows the majority of Icelanders consider themselves to be lucky and happy people. In terms of demographics, Icelandic women consider themselves luckier than men do, and older people believe they have more good fortune than younger people do. In fact, the older a respondent was, the more lucky they considered themselves to be. Married couples also believed themselves luckier than single folks did.

Contrary to what international media might report, Icelanders by and large do not consider themselves to be superstitious, either. So the oft-reported belief in elves and ghosts is very likely being overstated.

In terms of party affiliation, voters for the Independence Party, the Progressive Party, the Left-Greens and the Reform Party – the first three of which comprise Iceland’s government – believe themselves to be luckiest of all. Pirates, while considering themselves to be the unluckiest and least happy, also place the greatest importance on what is fairly close to be Iceland’s national motto: “Þetta reddast”, a phrase that can be translated as “everything will work out in the end”.