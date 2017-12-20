News
London Hopes Sigur Rós’ Drummer Has A Day Job

Jessica Peng
Words by
Photos by
Bram Van Damme

Published December 20, 2017

Orri Páll Dýrason, drummer of Sigur Rós, was seen busking on Oxford Street in London yesterday. He was playing a drum kit made out of plastic buckets and pots, percussion tools a lot of busking musicians use. Most people did not recognize him.

The band posted a short video on their Instagram, and it has reached 257,000 views. In the video a woman is heard saying, “I hope he’s got a day job, because he’s not gonna earn any money doing that.” Orri stopped briefly to look at her, but carried on playing shortly after.

Little did the woman know that she was talking to the drummer of one of the most well-known bands on the planet. Yes he does have a day job, where he plays a slightly different drum kit for a living, and he most likely earns more than you do, lady!

 

