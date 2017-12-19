Strike Over: Icelandair Engineers Back On The Job

The strike of Icelandair’s airline engineers is over, for now, and flight schedules are beginning to return to normal.

As reported, airline engineers at Icelandair have been in negotiations with management for the past six months now, and have demanded a 20% pay increase. While matters came to a head Sunday morning, culminating in a strike and many cancelled or delayed flights, RÚV now reports that a tentative agreement has been reached between workers and management.

The agreement, signed at about 4:00 this morning, still needs to be introduced to the airline engineers to vote on, but Gunnar Rúnar Jónsson, who represented the engineers at negotiations, spoke positively of the contract. He added that “both sides needed to make concessions on their demands, and in the end we met each other in the middle”.

The contract will extend until 2019, although the engineers only wanted a year’s contract. It will soon be put to a vote within the union, which Gunnar says should be before the new year.

While RÚV reports that some Icelandair flights are still delayed, everything should normalise by tomorrow. Readers who have booked flights today with Icelandair are advised to check their travel alerts for further details.