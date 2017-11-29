News
Brexit: A Hard Road Ahead For Iceland

Brexit: A Hard Road Ahead For Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
althingi.is

Published November 29, 2017

Although not an EU country, Iceland has a difficult time ahead with Brexit, as the UK prepares to leave the European Economic Area (EEA).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a report on what Brexit will mean for Iceland. Even though Iceland is not in the EU, it is in the EEA, an agreement that allows Iceland to participate in the Single Market with EU countries.

As the English summary outlines, Britain’s departure from the EU also means a departure from the EEA, meaning Iceland and the UK will have to draw up new agreements on a variety of sectors. As Britain is scheduled to formally leave the EU in March 2019, time is of the essence.

These sectors include not just a variety of trade and food safety issues, but also immigration could be affected, pending new agreements. As the report details:

“The EEA Agreement’s provisions ensure the free movement of Icelandic citizens within the European Economic Area. Unless otherwise agreed, the rights of Icelandic citizens to seek employment in the UK without having to apply for work and residence permits will therefore be repealed, as will their rights to take their families with them. This also applies to the rights of students to reside in the United Kingdom for study without a permit. The comparable rights of British citizens in Iceland will likewise be abolished.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson (shown above) has told reporters recently that he believes Iceland should take a neutral stance on Brexit, while expressing optimism that Britain will want to continue to have a free trade agreement with Iceland. Hammering out the details of such an agreement will be one of the most important tasks Iceland’s new government will face.

Latest

News
Reykjavík’s Housing Problem Leaving Locals Out In The Cold

Reykjavík’s Housing Problem Leaving Locals Out In The Cold

by

Some Icelanders in Reykjavík are sleeping in tents and cars for lack of affordable housing, while most long-term Airbnb listings

News
Elections ’17: Iceland’s New Gov’t Likely Convenes Tomorrow

Elections ’17: Iceland’s New Gov’t Likely Convenes Tomorrow

by

The joint platform and ministerial seats are all but finalised for Iceland’s next government. Parties involved vote on the platform

News
Icelandic Women Share Stories of Sexual Harassment In Performing Arts

Icelandic Women Share Stories of Sexual Harassment In Performing Arts

by

Icelandic women in the performing arts recently came forward with 62 stories of sexual harassment in the industry, along with

News
Scent Of Delicious Noodles Disturbs Apartments Owner & Guests

Scent Of Delicious Noodles Disturbs Apartments Owner & Guests

by

The heady aroma from Noodle Station has made its way into guest accommodation located above it, to the consternation of

News
Jessie J Coming To Reykjavík in April 2018

Jessie J Coming To Reykjavík in April 2018

by

British singer and songwriter Jessie J is coming to Reykjavík for a concert on April 18th, 2018. The concert will

News
Reykjavík Pretty Much Fully Booked For New Years

Reykjavík Pretty Much Fully Booked For New Years

by

Hope you already booked your room for New Years Eve in Reykjavík, because Iceland’s capital is more or less out

Show Me More!