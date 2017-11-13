News
Manchester United Scout Sent To Reykjavík, Finds Out National Team Is In Qatar

Elías Þórsson
The Icelandic national team has for several years made international headlines and super club Manchester United seems to be among those interested in the team. So, the club decided it should send a scout to check out Gylfi Sigurðsson and the rest of the gang.

However, the scout was in for quite the shock when he arrived in Reykjavík, only to realise that the friendly against the Czech Republic was not taking place in Iceland, but in Qatar, reports the Mirror.

The Icelandic football association KSÍ confirmed to the Mirror that they had provided the scout with accreditation.

But at least the scout got a company trip to Iceland and was probably able to scout a couple of bars and swimming pools.

