Polish Couple & Young Daughter Die In Harbour Accident

A Polish couple and their daughter died last Friday after their car fell into the harbour at Árskógarsandur in the north of Iceland, reports RÚV.

The couple lived in the island Hrísey and were preparing to board a ferry to the island when their car went off the pier.

The couple were in their thirties and their five year old daughter was in the car with them when the accident took place. Their two year old daughter was in Hrísey when the accident happened and is now staying with family members.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.