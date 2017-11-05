Severe Storm In Full Effect Tonight

According to the latest data from the Icelandic Met Office, the high winds and rain currently pummeling Iceland will continue through the night.

In fact, a Code Orange alert has been issued for the southwest and west. Winds with gusts up to 25m/s are predicted.

As such, travelers are advised to exercise extreme caution, especially when attempting to navigate mountain passes. It is not unusual for cars and even 4×4 trucks to get blown off the road in these conditions, in addition to the flash flooding and mudslides that may occur in some regions.

In the capital, especially if you’re enjoying the last day of Airwaves, remember to dress properly: bundle up, wear rainproof gear, but eschew the use of an umbrella – a useless item in the best of times in Iceland, it could prove positively hazardous to others in these conditions.

The storm is moving from the southwest to the northeast, but the winds will have mostly calmed down by the early morning hours. Until then, stay safe, travel only if absolutely necessary, and bundle up.