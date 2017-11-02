News
Elections ’17: Iceland May Get 4-Party Left-To-Centre Government

Elections ’17: Iceland May Get 4-Party Left-To-Centre Government

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published November 2, 2017

RÚV reports that Left-Green chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir will be meeting with President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson at 16:00 today. Sources believe it is likely she will ask for and receive the mandate to form Iceland’s next government.

Talks between the Left-Greens, the Social Democrats, the Progressives and the Pirates concluded at noon today. If a coalition is formed from these parties in more formal talks, it will have a majority of one seat in Iceland’s 63-seat Parliament – the same majority the previous government had, albeit with three parties.

The arrangement is one of the minority governments Grapevine predicted, and the scandals of the previous two governments likely played contributing factors in the Independence Party and the Centre Party being shut out of informal coalition talks. Specifically, former Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson’s father had signed a letter of recommendation for a convicted paedophile to have his civil standing restored, which Bjarni had deliberately not told the press and the public, while the Prime Minister before him, Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson, resigned from office last year in the wake of the Panama Papers scandal.

There was talk yesterday of a possible five-party coalition, which would have included the involvement of the centre-right Reform Party. In addition, others had speculated the People’s Party could also be brought into the fold, making a six-party coalition that would include every party voted in at last Saturday’s elections except for the Independence Party and Sigmundur’s Centre Party.

However, it appears as though more harmony was found in informal talks between these four parties than between others. A clearer picture of Iceland’s next government should come into focus later today.

UPDATE 16:36 The mandate to form the next government has been granted to the Left-Greens, with formal 4-party coalition talks to begin tomorrow.

Latest

News
Elections ’17: Left-Greens Get Mandate To Form Iceland’s Next Government

Elections ’17: Left-Greens Get Mandate To Form Iceland’s Next Government

by

Formal 4-party talks will now begin for forming Iceland’s next ruling coalition, with Left-Green chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir as the new

News
Reykjavík AI Festival Starts Tomorrow

Reykjavík AI Festival Starts Tomorrow

by

The Reykjavík Artificial Intelligence Festival begins tomorrow, ready to address both the fears and misconceptions about AI’s impact on our

News
Elections ’17: Five-Party Coalition Possibly In The Works

Elections ’17: Five-Party Coalition Possibly In The Works

by

Left-Green chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir may be Iceland’s next Prime Minister, if current five-party coalition talks go as well as hoped.

News
The GrapeWaves Exhibition: Celebrate With Us!

The GrapeWaves Exhibition: Celebrate With Us!

by

Airwaves and the Reykjavík Grapevine have a long, storied history together. It’s a love affair that has carried us from

News
Björk Announces New Album For End Of November

Björk Announces New Album For End Of November

by

Björk has announced that her new album, Utopia, is coming out at the end of November, and you can listen

News
Stripped Of Norwegian Citizenship After 17 Years, Seeking Asylum In Iceland

Stripped Of Norwegian Citizenship After 17 Years, Seeking Asylum In Iceland

by

Bioengineer Mahad Abib Mahamud, who was stripped of his Norwegian citizenship after living there 17 years, is now seeking asylum

Show Me More!