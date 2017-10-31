News
Stripped Of Norwegian Citizenship After 17 Years, Seeking Asylum In Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Screenshot from TV2

Published October 31, 2017

Bioengineer Mahad Abib Mahamud, who was stripped of his Norwegian citizenship after living there 17 years, is now seeking asylum in Iceland.

RÚV reports that Mahad’s case has received considerable attention in Norway, after authorities decided that he had not been truthful about his country of origin when he first arrived in Norway in 2000, at the age of 14. Authorities believe he is actually from Djibouti, but Mahad maintains that he is from Somalia.

Mahad, who had been working as a bioengineer at a hospital in Ullevål, lost his job in the wake of the ruling. Despite appealing the case, the High Court in Norway ruled in the government’s favour. As such, he opted to leave the country for Canada.

However, stopping in Iceland, customs authorities pointed out to Mahad that he could apply for asylum here, which he has now opted to do. He reports having been warmly welcomed, and has received assistance from the Red Cross with his asylum application.

It is now on immigration authorities to decide if they will even examine his case, let alone grant him asylum.

