Dunkin’ Donuts On Laugavegur Closing Tomorrow

After just over two years in operation, the Dunkin’ Donuts on Laugavegur will close. Other locations will remain open for the time being.

RÚV reports that location will close tomorrow. Sigurður Karlsson, director of the company in Iceland, told reporters that their profits simply could not keep up with the cost of operations.

“Running a 350 square metre coffeeshop in downtown Reykjavík proved to be too costly for us, and so this decision was made,” he said.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ four other locations, including the kiosk at Kringlan, will remain open.

When the shop opened in July 2015, opinions were decidedly mixed. There were high hopes for the American chain, but even with a full menu, the Laugavegur location was not able to pull in the proceeds needed to maintain the exclusive property.

What new business will replace them still remains to be seen.