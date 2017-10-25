Roy Hodgson Has Painful Flashbacks While Enduring Icelandic Viking Clap

Húh!

Yesterday, Championship team Bristol City trashed Premier League team Crystal Palace in the English Football League Cup 4-1. Playing for the victorious Robins was our very own national team’s blond battler Hörður Björg­vin Magnús­son.

Having arrived at Ashton Gate last year, the Bristolians seem to have taken quite a liking to the 24 year old. Every time the young fullback took a throw in the crowd rose to their feet, performing the now infamous “Viking clap”, or “Thunder clap”, or whatever, you know what I mean.

Throw in, throw back

This celebration of Hörður’s outstanding throw in abilities seems to have brought back some very painful flashbacks for Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, as The Times sport’s journalist Henry Winter tweeted that this was clearly upsetting dear Roy.

Hordur Magnusson’s long throws greeted with the Icelandic hand clap by #BristolCity fans. Painful sound for Hodgson. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 24, 2017

If you didn’t know, this is the same Roy who lost his job after losing to Iceland in the round of 16 at the 2016 EUROs. We were his Waterloo, his Vietnam and Brexit all rolled into one and now we (sort of) have come back to haunt him.

So, if you are a betting man, you might want to put money on Gylfi’s Everton beating Palace on November 18.