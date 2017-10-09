News
Kosovo Krushed: Iceland Qualify For World Cup 2018

Iceland tonight qualified for the World Cup, for the first time in the country’s history. They beat Kosovo 2-0 tonight at the national stadium of Laugardalsvöllur to top their group, making them an automatic qualifier for the tournament.

Iceland, pop: 340,000, is the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup by around 1m people. The previous smallest country was Trinidad & Tobago, population 1.3m.

The odds of Iceland winning the World Cup are currently being offered at about 237/1. But the bookies are failing to take into account Iceland’s certain World Cup winning destiny, which means we will definitely win.

We at the Grapevine earlier offered the following statement.

Áfram Ísland!

 

