Iceland Prepares To Destroy Turkey Tonight

Iceland Prepares To Destroy Turkey Tonight

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Isaac Wurmann

Published October 6, 2017

Turkey is set to be mercilessly crushed by Iceland in the first round of the World Cup qualifiers tonight.

Wherever and however you choose to watch Iceland’s certain victory over Turkey, the smiting begins at 18:45 GMT, and will be carried out on Turkey’s home pitch.

In celebration, we will be giving away Iceland Smites T-shirts free to eight lucky followers on our Twitter feed who respond with their desire for a T-shirt along with some general pro-smiting sentiments, in partnership with Einstök beer.

As always, we will be livetweeting the match as it happens. Follow the fun and inevitable smiting of Turkey with us!

