Winds Of Up To 40 MPS Storm Hitting Iceland Today

Winds up to 40 metres a second, rain, sleet and snow, but what else is new?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, when you snuggle up with the new season of Rick and Morty, or finally get to finishing Infinite Jest (which you tell everyone at parties you finished years ago) and maybe fix that cabinet you’ve been procrastinating about for months.

Icy roads, but Reykjavík great

Expect icy roads in the north east and out in the Eastfjords. Hail in Víkurskarð on Highway 1 between Akureyri and Húsavík.

From Öræfi on the south coast to Berufjörður out east average winds measure at 23 metres a second, and bursts of up to 40 metres.

But no worries, Reykjavík will be just fine. So take an autumn stroll or go to the swimming pool. Enjoy your last days of tranquil weather.