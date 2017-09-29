News
Radical Social Centre Offers Weekend Of Free Workshops And Fun

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published September 29, 2017

The radical social centre Andrými kicks off Raust, a weekend of free workshops on sex work, workplace organising, helping refugees and more.

“We are confined and bound by the world around us, but creativity and compassion are strengths that are ours to use,” a statement on the event reads in part.

In keeping with this, Andrými, a radical social centre best known to readers as offering a free weekly dinner for asylum seekers in Iceland, is hosting a weekend full of free events at th Tin Can Factory at Borgartún 1.

These events include workshops on everything from how to support refugees, organising your workplace, fighting racism, and learning about the nature of sex work. In addition, there will be food, coffee, and activities for kids of all ages to take part in, and close with live music.

Sunday will feature a workshop conducted by the Clandestine Insurrectional Rebel Clown Army. Those interested in this workshop need to sign up by sending an email to andrymi@andrymi.org, but “every one is welcome to the hangout area, for dinner and concerts”.

The full schedule can be found on the event’s page.

