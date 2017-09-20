News
Legalisation Of Cannabis Proposed In Parliament

Legalisation Of Cannabis Proposed In Parliament

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Bogdan

Published September 20, 2017

Pawel Bartozek, an MP for the Reform Party, has put forth a bill for parliament, which would legalise the consumption of cannabis in Iceland.

He points out that many US states have legalised cannabis consumption and that high profile individuals such as Barack Obama and Kofi Annan have come out in favour of its legalisation. Pawl claims that the fight against drug consumption has failed and that the world’s prisons are filled with people convicted of the sale, distribution and consumption of drugs.

“Decriminalisation would be progress,” Pawl writes on his website. “But if the production and sale [of drugs] remains illegal we miss the opportunity to control access, protect children and minors, and to tax consumption.”

Main points

 

  • He lists the following as the main points of the proposal:
  • Production, sale and consumption legal.
  • Age limit set at 20 years old.
  • Retail allowed in certain shops.
  • Sale allowed in certain cannabis bars that for exampled are not allowed to sell alcohol.
  • Substance sold in grey packaging with a simple text mentioning the name of the producer, the product and the type, as well as detailed information about ingredients and a warning about the substance’s harmfulness.
  • Complete ban on advertisements.
  • Cannabis tax, akin to alcohol tax. Price set at 2000 ISK per gram of THC. (If THC potency is 15% then the price is 300 ISK per gram).

Drug distraction

Pawl claims that he has been accused of putting the proposal forth to distract from the recent government scandal–an allegation he denies.

“Work on the proposal began last December,” he writes. “The plan was always to put the proposal for parliament this week, as soon as the first discussion about the budget had finished.”

Cosponsors of the proposal are Sigrún Inibjörg Gísladóttir from the Reform Party, along with Pirate Party MPs Gunnar Hrafn Jónsson and Jón Þór Ólafsson.

Latest

News
The Hveragerði Cat Killer Continues Killing Spree: Mutilated Cat Discovered

The Hveragerði Cat Killer Continues Killing Spree: Mutilated Cat Discovered

by

The little town of Hveragerði is one of many quaint little roadside towns in Iceland. It is the first town

News
Beloved Author Sigurður Pálsson Dead

Beloved Author Sigurður Pálsson Dead

by

One of Iceland’s most beloved poets Sigurður Pálsson has died at the age of 69, following a lengthy battle with

News
Rubbed Shit On Tourist’s Windshield To Protest Outdoor Pooping

Rubbed Shit On Tourist’s Windshield To Protest Outdoor Pooping

by

A resident in the small village Vogar á Vatnsleysuströnd right outside Reykjavík, reached his limit this morning when he found

News
Dead Mouse In Salad Leads To Hospitalisation, Owner Says It Was Planted

Dead Mouse In Salad Leads To Hospitalisation, Owner Says It Was Planted

by

Last weekend, a man sought medical attention after finding a dead mouse in his salad at the restaurant Fresco–which specialises

News
Latest Polls – Independence Party Drops 6% Following Scandal

Latest Polls – Independence Party Drops 6% Following Scandal

by

On October 28, Icelanders will take to the polling booths–a year and a day since the last time–in an atmosphere

News
Local Bus Driver Too Busy On His Phone Drives Past School & Misses Stop

Local Bus Driver Too Busy On His Phone Drives Past School & Misses Stop

by

Inga Steinunn Björgvinsdóttir, a concerned citizen, posted a picture on Facebook this weekend of a bus driver who was so

Show Me More!