Ordered To Remove Candy From Esja

Published September 8, 2017

The Icelandic candy factory Nói Síríus was ordered to remove an illegal box of cereal bars that they placed close to the top of famed mountain Esja in Reykjavík. The ceral bars were free, but to get one you had to walk up 600 metres. The stunt was supposed to be a part of advertisment.

The newspaper Fréttablaðið reported that it appeared to be a misunderstanding that the box was placed there without any surveillance.

A spokesperson for the company, Ingi Einar Sigurðsson, told reporters that they thought that they had permission to put a box of candy 600 metres up, but Bjarni Brynjólfsson, a spokesperson for the City of Reykjavík, said that they thought that this would be a short event for one day. The box ended up sitting there for more than a week.

Hikers ate 3,500 energy bars, and many have taken part in a social media game where people took selfies of themselves with the box, with the chance of winning a free gym membership. Some hikers complained about littering, which ended with the removal of the box.


