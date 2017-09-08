Time Capsule: The National Theatre Of Iceland

Culture
Published September 8, 2017

The National Theatre of Iceland is one of Reykjavík’s finest and most long-lived art institutions. It’s hard to miss: the building has an inviting atmosphere, with a baronial structure and classic red carpet on the inside. Opened in April 1950 and designed by state architect Guðjón Samúelsson, the National Theatre sparked public interest with all sorts of stage performances, and still remains true to what local theatre is all about to this day. The award-winning venue has showcased productions such as ‘Metamorphoses’ (2008), ‘Off Target’ (2009), ‘King Lear’ (2011), and ‘Macbeth’ (2013), to name just a few. Funded by the government’s Ministry of Education, Science and Culture, the establishment is dedicated to cultivating new and original Icelandic plays, musicals, dance performances, and classics both Icelandic and foreign, along with productions for children. There’s always a variety of shows to see, and the building’s interior is a pleasure in itself.

