Island Life: Hot Local News From All Corners Of Iceland

A partygoer was busted with a joint at a “freshman-ball” at Fjölbrautaskóli Suðurnesja in Reykjanesbær. The police crashed the ball with a sniffer dog which marked the unlucky person. The kid was brought down to the police station where the police took down his statement—and his joint. He was free to go after that.

A man in his forties has been hit with a restraining order by a thirteen-year-old boy who is his neighbour in Breiðdalsvik, near Egilsstaðir, in the east of Iceland. The man is said to have been harrassing the boy for around two years at least, after he accused him of vandalising. The restraining order will be in effect for two months, and is the result of many failed attempts by the local police to reconcile them.

At the beginning of September, two huge rocks fell on Súðavíkurhlíð, a road that connects the small town of Súðavík and Ísafjörður in the Westfjords of Iceland. It is reported that there have not been many similar incidents, and this one was probably caused by rain. The road has now been cleared, so the people of Westfjords can once again travel between towns.