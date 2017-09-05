Northern Light Explosion Lighting Up The Sky Tomorrow

Tomorrow, does it really come? The answer is most likely, but what is definite, is that as day turns to night a massive, stunningly beautiful coronal mass ejection, or a halo CME, will bombard Earth.

CMEs begin as colossal explosions on the sun that then whoosh to Earth at speeds between 500 and 1,500 km/s, therefore taking 2-3 days to traverse the 150 million km divide between us and the Sun.

A Halo CME can impact satellites and interfere with radio communications, so obviously we as journalists are hoping for mass panic and looting, that would be excellent news.

You’ll never see it

The weather forecast says, however, that it will be cloudy, so we’ll probably miss the most beautiful, life changing event of our pitiful lives. Sucks to be us.