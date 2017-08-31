News
One Man’s Search For The Perfect Camping Site

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Tómas Guðbjartsson

Published August 31, 2017

Tómas Guðbjartsson is known to many Icelanders as “Doctor Tómas”, but he has other passions besides medicine. Vísir reports his latest endeavour is to find the perfect camping site in Iceland, taking his red tent to some decidedly out of the way places.

In an interview on the radio show Bítið, Tómas said that he doesn’t always sleep where he pitches his tent. Rather, he shares photos and videos of his travels around Iceland to draw attention to these places, and to get tips from others.

“I grew up with this,” he says. “My dad is a geologist, and my brothers and I traveled with our father everywhere.”

Tómas is not shy about his travels, having posted numerous photos and videos of his adventures. Curious readers are encouraged to peruse this media to see all the wonders Iceland has to offer for the intrepid camper.

