News
Iceland To Deport Survivor Of Human Trafficking And Her Family

Iceland To Deport Survivor Of Human Trafficking And Her Family

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Ásgeir Ásgeirsson

Published August 30, 2017

A statement from No Borders Iceland outlines a case of an asylum seeker family, and a decision from immigration authorities that defies several international agreements to which Iceland is a signatory country, as well as a parliamentary measure that directly pertains to their case.

The case concerns Joy, Mary and Sunday, asylum seekers from Nigeria. Mary is eight years old, and currently attending school for the first time in her life. Mary, her mother, is a survivor of human trafficking who managed to escape her situation and Sunday, Mary’s father, has fled armed conflict in his home country. During their flight, they have dealt with threats and persecution, and for a time lived on the streets of Italy, begging for food. While immigration authorities determined they were in too precarious a position to be sent back to Italy, they nonetheless came to the conclusion that they did not qualify for asylum. They now face deportation to Nigeria, a country where Mary has never lived.

Asylum seeker advocacy group Solaris points out that Iceland has encoded in its laws the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Refugee Convention, all of which directly or indirectly prohibit deportations of this nature. A petition calling upon authorities to grant this family asylum received about 15,000 signatures from Icelanders across the country.

In addition, in 2007 the Icelandic parliament overwhelmingly approved a parliamentary measure to adopt the Council of Europe Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings, ratified in Warsaw in 2005.

Despite this, immigration authorities have ruled that the family do not qualify for asylum in Iceland. Barring a reversal of this decision, they will be deported any day now.

Latest

News
Health Minister: United Silicon “Depriving Residents Of Freedom”

Health Minister: United Silicon “Depriving Residents Of Freedom”

by

Minister of Health Björt Ólafsdóttir has once again spoken up about the controversial United Silicon plant in Reykjanes, which has

News
Miss Iceland Competition Sparks Debate About Fatshaming And Feminism

Miss Iceland Competition Sparks Debate About Fatshaming And Feminism

by

The Miss Iceland Competition never fails to cause controversy in Iceland. Most recently, glamour model and IceQueen, Ásdís Rán, was

News
Cat Owner Rescued From Tree – VIDEO

Cat Owner Rescued From Tree – VIDEO

by

No one likes to see their cat stuck in a tree, but rescuing one is perhaps best left to those

News
Night Buses In Reykjavík From 2018

Night Buses In Reykjavík From 2018

by

As of next year buses in Reykjavík will run through the night on weekends and to 01:00 during the workweek,

News
Island Life: News From The Countryside

Island Life: News From The Countryside

by

Your wait for the truth is finally over—you guessed it: record hay harvests were reported in East Iceland this summer!

News
Foreigners Keep Icelanders From Naming Their Horses Curse Words

Foreigners Keep Icelanders From Naming Their Horses Curse Words

by

Turns out those keeping Icelandic horses from living their best name-lives are foreign horse buyers. So says Jón Baldur Lorange,

Show Me More!