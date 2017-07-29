News
Glacial Flood In The South, Travel Warning Issued Around Vík

Published July 29, 2017

The Icelandic Met office has issued a warning to travellers in the south of Iceland in the region of Vík í Myrdal.

A glacial flood in the Múlakvísl river has occurred, and is currently ongoing. The flood is expected to peak within the coming hours, and travellers are advised to avoid going close to the river, where the water has reportedly gone dark, smells of sulphur, and is producing potentially dangerous gas pollution. Travellers should not approach the water, and should be mindful of the situation.

The road remains open, but The Icelandic Road Administration are monitoring the situation on site, and warn that roads in the area may be closed if conditions become unsafe.

