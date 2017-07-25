News
Finally Jökulsárlón Becomes A Nature Preserve

Finally Jökulsárlón Becomes A Nature Preserve

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
Louise Peterson

Published July 25, 2017

The icy lagoon Jökulsárlón will become a protected area and turned into a nature reserve that is part of the Vatnajökull National Park, reports RÚV.

Last winter, the government bought land that covers part of the lagoon and Jón Geir Pétursson, department manager at the Ministry for the Environment and Natural Resources said that plans are on the table for large infrastructure investments in the area.

“Jókulsárlón is one of the most popular tourist spots in the country and one of Iceland’s most famous natural landmarks,” Jón told RÚV. “The framework around the area has been lacking and it is vital to organise traffic and to secure the safety of visitors.”

Entry fees possible

Plans are to build up toilet and service facilities for the around 700,000 people who visit the lagoon each year, but according to Jón this investment might require charging for entry into Jökulsárlón.

“It is not out of the question that we will start charging service fees, should the need arise, but it is not part of the original plans,” he said. “Vatnajökull National Park charges for camping and ice cave visits, so the organisation has permits to require fees.”

Björt Ólafsdóttir, the Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources, will later today sign a declaration by Jökulsárlón, which will turn the lagoon into a protected area.

Latest

News
Blood Bank Desperate For Donations

Blood Bank Desperate For Donations

by

The Blood Bank has called upon every available person to donate, as its reserves are dangerously low, reports visir.is. With

News
Don’t Pick Up! Police Warn Of Phone Scammers

Don’t Pick Up! Police Warn Of Phone Scammers

by

Yesterday, the Reykjavík Police Department wrote a Facebook post warning people of phone calls from a foreign number, which has

News
The Sunshine Week: Over 20 & Sunny!

The Sunshine Week: Over 20 & Sunny!

by

The Icelandic Met Office has good news to brighten up your Monday—this week is gonna get sunny as shit. Across

News
Gunnar Nelson Pokes UFC With Appeal, Demands ‘No Contest’

Gunnar Nelson Pokes UFC With Appeal, Demands ‘No Contest’

by

Haraldur Dean Nelson, father of MMA fighter Gunnar Nelson, told visir.is this morning that they have submitted an official appeal

News
Identity Of Man Who Fell Into Gullfoss Revealed

Identity Of Man Who Fell Into Gullfoss Revealed

by

Police say that the man who fell into Gullfoss Wednesday is 22 year old Georgian national Nika Begades. Despite an

News
Jun Jun Dead, What Next For Westman Islands?

Jun Jun Dead, What Next For Westman Islands?

by

Last month, the Grapevine reported on plans to import three beluga whales to an enclosure in the Westman Islands, as

Show Me More!