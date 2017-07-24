The Sunshine Week: Over 20 & Sunny!

The Icelandic Met Office has good news to brighten up your Monday—this week is gonna get sunny as shit. Across the country temperatures are going to be in the double digits and even freezing Ísafjörður is expected to hit 16°C.*

In the capital over the next couple days it will be around and over the 15°C mark, before everyone will leave work at noon on Wednesday when temperatures burn past 20°C and go all the way up to 21°C!

The Grapevine suggests you spend the day at one of these fine establishments.

It’s always sunny in Borgarnes

The biggest sun-worshippers should emigrate to Borgarnes as there you can expect the best the Icelandic summer has to offer. Prepare for a steamy 19°C today, a boiling 20°C tomorrow and a surface-of-the-sun-scorching 24°C on Wednesday.

If you are too far away from there, then you can always hit up the North Iceland capital Akureyri, just get out of there before Thursday, unless you want a return to the normalcy of cloudy with temperatures slightly about 10°C.

*Disclaimer: Remember when last week we wrote that it would get incredibly sunny and warm in the capital over the weekend? Well, that didn’t turn out like we hoped did it? So, please don’t believe anything we write about the weather.