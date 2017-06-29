News
Tourists Break And Steal Rare Crystals

Tourists Break And Steal Rare Crystals

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
Tristan Ferne/Flickr

Published June 29, 2017

Tourists who visit the Helgustaðanáma in Reyðarfjörður have not only been stealing the rare Iceland spar crystals from the mine, but also grinding them down in search for the purest pieces, reports RÚV.

Iceland spar can only be found in a few places around the world, and has become a favourite of collectors. Helgustaðanáma is one of the main sources of the crystal, and in recent years it has turned into a popular tourist spot. The mine has been left unguarded, but now it has been deemed necessary to hire a park ranger to watch over it.

Lára Björnsdóttir, a park ranger from neighbouring Fjarðarbyggð, says that each time she comes to the mine more has been broken off.

Backpacks full

“Most people are looking for the purest stones, those are the most valuable,” Lára told RÚV. “You can see that people have been using tools for the job, I see a difference from just last week. I’ve heard from locals of people who have left the mine with backpacks full of crystals and refused to listen when they got told off.”

Lára believes that if nothing is done, all of the crystals will end up be taken and the mine ruined. But she also has a novel solution.

“Maybe we should have a Iceland spar day in Helgustaðanáma and ask people to return the stones and no hard feelings,” she said.

Lára gets it.*

 

*If you want to believe the Grapevine hates tourists, consult this article.

Latest

News
Tourists Ignore Repeat Warnings Of Danger At Geysir

Tourists Ignore Repeat Warnings Of Danger At Geysir

by

Icelanders at the spouting hot spring Geysir repeatedly tried to tell a group of thirty or so tourist to leave

News
Biggest Icelandic Archeological Find In 100 Years

Biggest Icelandic Archeological Find In 100 Years

by

The remains of a woman have been found in the archeological dig currently taking place in Eyjafjörður in north Iceland,

News
Denied Citizenship For A Speeding Ticket

Denied Citizenship For A Speeding Ticket

by

After living 11 years in Iceland, Bala Kamallakharan was denied citizenship on the grounds that he received a speeding ticket.

News
Looking Back At The Euros With Our Greatest Football Experts

Looking Back At The Euros With Our Greatest Football Experts

by

One is the elder statesman of football, the other the commentator who lost his mind at the Euros. Together they

News
Night And Day Festival Cancelled

Night And Day Festival Cancelled

by

The Night and Day festival, hosted by The xx and scheduled to take place mid-July by Skógafoss, has been cancelled.

News
Iceland Airwaves Introduces Major Changes

Iceland Airwaves Introduces Major Changes

by

The setup for Iceland Airwaves will be changed substantially for this years festival–which takes place between November 1-5– according to

Show Me More!