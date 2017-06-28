News
Denied Citizenship For A Speeding Ticket

Denied Citizenship For A Speeding Ticket

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Brilliantwiki/Wikimedia Commons

Published June 28, 2017

After living 11 years in Iceland, Bala Kamallakharan was denied citizenship on the grounds that he received a speeding ticket. This is despite the fact that not only was the ticket issued and paid after his application was filed; the fine itself was below the maximum allowed in the citizenship requirements of the Directorate of Immigration (UTL).

Bala recounted his story on Facebook.

“As an immigrant, I am constantly reminded how difficult it is to be accepted into any community,” he writes. “Even more disappointing is the different standards that are set for immigrants. I have always known that I am going to be measured on a different scale on everything. It just became extremely obvious today. To all those immigrants and refugees out there, it is a difficult world for us… so lets keep calm and fight on to rise above the rest.”

(Story continues below)

Bala says this ticket was issued after he had already applied, and clarified in the comments that his fine for speeding was 30,000 ISK. According to the citizenship requirements set by UTL, fines less than 50,000 ISK should not interfere with receiving citizenship.

As can be seen in the comments with Bala’s post, Icelanders have overwhelmingly expressed confusion and anger at the rejection. Whether this matter will be rectified remains to be seen, but his only recourse may be to appeal for citizenship to parliament directly.

Update, 12:58: MBL now reports that UTL has contacted Bala to let him know that his application for citizenship will be reviewed. Fingers crossed!

Latest

News
Biggest Icelandic Archeological Find In 100 years

Biggest Icelandic Archeological Find In 100 years

by

The remains of a woman have been found in the archeological dig currently taking place in Eyjafjörður in north Iceland,

News
Looking Back At The Euros With Our Greatest Football Experts

Looking Back At The Euros With Our Greatest Football Experts

by

One is the elder statesman of football, the other the commentator who lost his mind at the Euros. Together they

News
Night And Day Festival Cancelled

Night And Day Festival Cancelled

by

The Night and Day festival, hosted by The xx and scheduled to take place mid-July by Skógafoss, has been cancelled.

News
Iceland Airwaves Introduces Major Changes

Iceland Airwaves Introduces Major Changes

by

The setup for Iceland Airwaves will be changed substantially for this years festival–which takes place between November 1-5– according to

News
Tourist Caught Pooping 10 Metres From Busy Highway

Tourist Caught Pooping 10 Metres From Busy Highway

by

Here we are again, another story about people who don’t know what a bathroom is. Ármann Óskarsson filmed a tourist

News
Hafþór ‘The Mountain’s’ Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Violently Abused Her

Hafþór ‘The Mountain’s’ Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Violently Abused Her

by

In an interview Fréttablaðið published this weekend, Thelma Björk Steimann, the ex girlfriend of Hafþór ‘The Mountain’ Júlíusson, claimed to

Show Me More!