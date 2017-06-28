News
Biggest Icelandic Archeological Find In 100 years

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
Jennifer Boyer

Published June 28, 2017

The remains of a woman have been found in the archeological dig currently taking place in Eyjafjörður in north Iceland, in what could be the most important discovery in 100 years, reports RÚV.

Earlier in the month, the Grapevine reported that a 9th century sword had been found during the same dig, and archeologists believe this find is even more important. The area in Eyjafjörður is called Dysnes and according to archeologist Hildur Gestsdóttir it provides a unique opportunity for the retrieval of ancient artefacts and remains.

“Probably what makes this location so unique is the size of the items we are finding,” Hildur told RÚV. “We’ve found the remains of two large boats and four burial mounds that seem to be up to eight metres in length.”

Most important in a century

The importance of the find has drawn comparisons to the significant finds of Daniel Bruun in 1909.

“So you see it’s been a long time since we were able to research something of this magnitude. In fact, there are not many places like this in the country,” she said.

In addition to the remains, archeologists have discovered a sword, shield and at least one spear.

The Grapevine search continues

When reporting on the 9th century sword we also revealed our secret passion for archeology. This amazing find has meant that we have redoubled our efforts and have, therefore, sent all our interns into the highlands, and told them they can’t return until they find something valuable.

“Why are you doing this?” Johanna the intern said in response.

