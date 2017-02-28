CCP Announces New Game

Published February 28, 2017

The company that brought you EVE Online has announced Sparc, “a unique virtual sport only possible in virtual reality”.

“After our early experiments with standing VR gameplay, we were excited by the idea of building an original sport designed for the current generation of VR hardware,” Morgan Godat, Executive Producer at CCP Atlanta, said in a statement to the press. “We’ve designed Sparc so that players can express and improve their skill through their physical actions. Ultimately, we want players to think of Sparc as a virtual court in their living room where they can meet and compete with other players from around the world.”

According to the announcement, “players use their motion controllers to throw projectiles at their opponents from a distance, and in turn defend themselves by dodging, blocking, or deflecting the incoming attacks. Players can join one-on-one matches with friends online or find opponents via matchmaking.”

The game is due out later this year. You can watch the introduction trailer for Sparc here:

