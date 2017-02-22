DILL Becomes First Icelandic Restaurant To Earn Michelin Star

The restaurant DILL, lauded by Grapevine on numerous occasions, has now earned the distinction of being the first Icelandic restaurant to ever earn a Michelin star.

Vísir reports that the restaurant was given the prestigious rating in Stockholm this morning. Ragnar Eiríksson, the head chef at the establishment, accepted the award on DILL’s behalf.

DILL has been chosen best restaurant in Iceland on numerous occasions, by White Guide Nordic, Nordic Prize and others. The restaurant has also been continuously praised by Grapevine, not least of all for their artisan approach to just about everything on the menu, including even the salt.

Now would definitely be the time to book a table at DILL, before the rest of the world rushes in to get a reservation.